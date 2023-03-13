WE Energies & Foxconn Announce Partnership

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Foxconn and WE Energies have announced a partnership to install solar panels at Foxconn’s Mt Pleasant Campus.

According to a press release We Energies will install, own, and maintain approximately 2,000 solar panels on the Foxconn campus.

The one-megawatt project is capable of producing enough energy to power 300 homes.

Foxconn estimates that the yearly energy production from the project will offset more than 1,200 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to taking 260 cars off the roads or planting 20,000 trees.

The solar panel installation will require approval from the Mt Pleasant Village Board as well as the Racine County Board.