Good Samaritan Saves Three Men In Lake Michigan After Boat Overturns

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Good Samaritan rescued three people from Lake Michigan Thursday after their vessel capsized.

According to US Coast Guard Great Lakes the boat overturned in the vicinity of Kemper Center just off of 3rd Avenue.

The person-who did not wish to be identified-told WLIP that he saw the people in the water after hearing word about an overturned boat.

The man then told about how he was able to bring his boat close enough for the two men on top to climb aboard and then the three of them pulled the other man out of the water.

There is no word on any injuries other than possible hypothermia from being in the cold water.

You can listen to the full interview with the Good Samaritan here