Kenosha Police Say One Person Dead in Early Sunday Morning Shooting

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Kenosha Police say it happened in the 1600 block of 60th Street.

Officers responded to an apartment building around 2:15 AM.

A 40 year old Kenosha man was found inside one of the units with multiple gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

No one is in custody but police believe that the shooting followed an argument.

They also say the incident was contained to the apartment and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Kenosha Police at 262-605-5203 or Kenosha area crime stoppers at 262-656-7333.

The shooting incident is in the same area of a shots fired call last week in which a Kenosha man allegedly fired off at least 12 shots into neighboring apartments.

No one was injured in that incident.