Ozone Research Project Utilizes Drones, Sea Plane

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Students from UW-Madison will be in Pleasant Prairie doing a research project monitoring ozone levels and assisting the Department of Natural Resources.

The students will be in the Chiwaukee Prairie east of Sheridan Road in Pleasant Prairie.

As part of the project the students will be using drones, launching balloons and utilizing a sea plane.

Officials say that plane will fly over Lake Michigan and should not be confused for a plane about to crash land.