$42M medical center planned near Foxconn complex

STURTEVANT, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin health care organization says it’ll build a $42 million medical center in Sturtevant as the region prepares for population growth generated by the planned Foxconn Technology Group manufacturing complex.

Ascension Wisconsin plans to include primary and specialty care at the center, along with an imaging center, urgent care services, rehabilitation, occupational health and an ambulatory-surgery center.

The organization also plans to hire 100 new employees.

The site of the future center is about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from where Advocate Aurora Health plans to build a hospital, two clinics and a medical office building.

Ascension says its medical center is the first of several planned projects in Racine County.

Construction of the center is expected to begin at the end of the year with a planned opening in early 2020.