5 Arrested in String Of Kenosha Burglaries

KENOSHA, WI–5 people were arrested yesterday after a car chase in a string of Kenosha burglaries.

The Kenosha News reports that the arrests were made near 39th Avenue and 45th Street. Police say that the suspects fled the vehicle on foot before being arrested. Charges are expected to be filed.

The arrests are in connection with several vehicle burglaries over the past several days. Additionally the car in the chase came back as stolen. No injuries were reported.