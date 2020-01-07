5 Hospitalized With the Flu in Kenosha

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—Five people have visited the hospital after coming down with influenza.

That’s according to the Kenosha County Division of Health Services, which says that the county has 7 confirmed cases of the flu. There are also 11 confirmed cases of pertussis, commonly known as Whooping Cough. Statewide, there are 459 flu related hospitalizations.

Jen Freiheit, interim director of the Kenosha County Division of Health says that the flu has not spiked in Kenosha like it has in other parts of the state but that could change at any time.

Freiheit urges you to use all the common sense precautions to stop the spread of the flu-including getting the flu shot- and stay home if you’re sick.