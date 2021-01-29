5 Suspects From Lake County Sought For Alleged Burglary & Damage During Kenosha Riots

Credit: Lou Rugani

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Five suspects from Lake County are being sought in connection with burglary and damage from last summer’s riots.

29 year old Dale Wells, 22 year old Kevin Bryant, and 31 year old Sara Weeks all of Waukegan as well as 26 year old Mishawn and 28 year old Nakita Billips both of Round Lake Beach are each charged with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint filed this week, the five are wanted for looting GNT Jewelry and Loan on Sheridan Road during the second night of the violence. The estimated cost of goods stolen was nearly 15-thousand dollars, while damage to the building comes in at about 4-thousand dollars.

The suspects were apparently identified by video surveillance and a witness who spotted their car at the scene. Investigators are said to be working over 1-hundred different cases in connection with the riots.