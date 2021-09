KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–We have a positive update on the Kenosha County boy injured by a projectile while at recess.

6 year old Alex Hook is out of the ICU according to a social media post by his family.

They say he’s “being closely monitored so the doctors can determine whether or not he’ll require another surgery for a Cerebral shunt.”

A long term prognosis will not be known until he begins physical therapy.

A Go Fund Me page raising money for his medical expenses is still active.