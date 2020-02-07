67th Annual Holy Rosary Sports Night is Sunday 2/9/20

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI–The 67th Annual Holy Rosary Sports Night is Sunday, with two local athletes receiving the Outstanding Male and Female Athlete Awards.

Tremper’s Cameron Huss and St Joseph Catholic Academy’s Elizabeth Alia are this year’s award winners.

Huss is a multi-sport athlete but is most known for golf, where he’s been first team All County for three years, a three year letter winner, first team all conference and conference player of the year in his Sophomore and Junior Years.

Alia is a three sport athlete who has earned 12 total varsity letters, 4 each in Volleyball, Basketball, and Soccer. She’s also a two time first team All County for Girls Soccer and two time first team all conference in the Metro Classic, among many other accomplishments.

The celebrity panel includes Packers Wide Receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling, former Brewer Jim Gantner, and former Bears long snapper Patrick Mannelly. The M.C. Will be Delaney Brey from Today’s TMJ 4.