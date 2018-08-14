8 Democrats seek to challenge Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s primary election will decide which Democrat challenges Republican Gov. Scott Walker this fall and whom Republicans back in a big-money race for U.S. Senate.

Tuesday’s primaries will also set the fall ballot for many other races, including the fight to replace Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Eight Democrats are vying to challenge Walker. Polls showed state schools chief Tony Evers with a double-digit lead over the field.

State Sen. Leah Vukmir and management consultant Kevin Nicholson were vying for the GOP Senate nod. Vukmir has the Wisconsin Republican Party endorsement, but Nicholson has benefited from millions spent by outside groups. The winner will face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.