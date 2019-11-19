8 Treated After Pepper Spray Incident

KENOSHA, WI–A suspected shoplifter used pepper spray, injuring eight people.

The incident happened at a store at the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets. According to police reports, one of at least two suspects was confronted in the store and used the pepper spray. She then fled.

The eight people were treated at the scene and were OK. None went to the hospital.

At least one other robbery Sunday may be connected to this case.

Investigations continue their work on the situation.