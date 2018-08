The Kenosha Kingfish took a doubleheader from the Wisconsin Woodchucks at Historic Simmons Field Thursday. The Fish took the opener 3-2 and won the nightcap 9-2. The Kingfish close out the season series against the Woodchucks Friday, August 3rd, looking to increase their lead above the rest of the division. First pitch from probable starter Kaleb Schmidt is set for 7:05 at Historic Simmons Field.