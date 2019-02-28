911 Calls Released in Deadly Crash

NEENAH, WI (AP)–Authorities in Wisconsin have released 911 calls and police video that show the chaos of a deadly, 131-car pileup during whiteout conditions. Sunday’s chain-reaction crash on southbound Interstate 41 near Neenah killed a 30-year-old school teacher and injured 71 others.

Photos released by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office show crumpled cars, pickups and semis smashed into one another on the snowy highway. In body cam video, a responding deputy crawls over the wreckage and yells to a trapped motorist to hold on.

Sheriff John Matz says it’s believed to be the largest traffic crash in Wisconsin history.