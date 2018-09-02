Red Men Drop Season Opener

KENOSHA, WI—The Carthage Red Men (0-1) gave UW-Oshkosh (1-0) all they could handle for almost 4 quarters of play Saturday at Art Keller Field.

But the No 4 Titans then scored twice in less than 90 seconds to hang on for a 20-9 victory.

The Red Men clung to a 9-7 lead for most of the fourth quarter after the Titans scored an early touchdown and then maintained a one point advantage after the Red Men missed an extra point.

Carthage will enjoy a bye week before opening CCIW play at Carroll University in Waukesha.

WLIP will carry that game on the air and online. John Weiser will have our coverage at 12:30 PM. Kick off is set for 1 PM.