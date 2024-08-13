A Burglary Is Reported At A Trump Campaign Office In Virginia

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A Northern Virginia sheriff’s office is investigating a burglary over the weekend at a campaign office for former President Donald Trump.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Sunday at an Ashburn office being leased by the Trump for President 2024 campaign.

It also serves as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

The sheriff’s office says it has surveillance video that shows a suspect wearing dark clothing with a dark cap and carrying a backpack.

It isn’t clear whether anything was stolen, but an investigation continues.

The campaign and the Republican committee have not commented.