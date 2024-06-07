A New ‘Hunger Games’ Book – And Movie – Is Coming

FILE - Suzanne Collins arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Nov. 17, 2014. Collins is returning to the ravaged, post-apocalyptic land of Panem for a new “The Hunger Games” novel. Scholastic announced Thursday that “Sunrise on the Reaping” will be published March 18, 2025. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired by an 18th century Scottish philosopher and the modern scourge of misinformation, Suzanne Collins is returning to the ravaged, post-apocalyptic land of Panem for a new “The Hunger Games” novel.

Scholastic announced Thursday that “Sunrise on the Reaping” will be published March 18, 2025.

The fifth volume in the blockbuster dystopian series begins with the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games.

It’s set 24 years before the events of the original “Hunger Games” novel and 40 years after the most recent book, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

A film version is scheduled for 2026.