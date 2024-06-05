A Russian Cosmonaut Becomes The First Person To Spend 1,000 Days In Space

FILE _ Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, a crew member of the next mission to the International Space Station, attends a news conference at the Russian leased Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan, on July 21, 2015. The 59-year-old Russian cosmonaut has become the first person to spend 1000 days in space, Russian space agency Roscosmos said Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Kononenko achieved the milestone on Tuesday, having made five journeys to the International Space Station dating back to 2008. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

(Associated Press) – A 59-year-old Russian cosmonaut has become the first person to spend 1,000 days in space.

Russian space agency Roscosmos said Wednesday that Oleg Kononenko achieved the cumulative space time record having made five journeys to the International Space Station dating back to 2008.

His current trip to the ISS began Sept. 15, 2023.

If Kononenko’s mission ends as scheduled Sept. 23, 2024, he will have spent a total of 1,110 days in orbit.

The International Space Station is one of the few areas in which the United States and Russia still cooperate closely following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022.