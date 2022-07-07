A third night of shootings in Kenosha

Another shooting in Kenosha Wednesday night.

This one reported just before 10 p.m. in the area of 36th Avenue between 48th and 50th Streets.

Kenosha Police say the victim was driven to the hospital by a third party and is in serious but stable condition.

Officers were investigating two separate scenes in the city’s Wilson Heights neighborhood.

Police radio traffic indicated officers were also checking on the possibility of another victim and were contacting hospitals in nearby communities.

Police have no suspects.