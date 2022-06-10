AAA: Gas Price Records Continue to be Shattered in Wisconsin and Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices in Illinois and Wisconsin have continued to rise with no relief in sight. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois now stands at $5.55 a gallon, up 29-cents from last week and 58-cents higher than the national average. Lake County saw a 38-cent jump over the last week and stands at $5.84. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas is approaching 5-dollars at $4.91…that’s a jump of 31-cents over last week, and is now just 6-cents below the national average. Kenosha County also saw a 31-cent increase over last week to jump above 5-dollars a gallon at $5.18.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-10-22)