AAA: Gas Prices Fall in Wisconsin and Illinois

November 3, 2023 9:25AM CDT
(Milwaukee, WI) Gas prices have resumed falling on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin runs $3.15, which is a drop of 9 cents from last week, and 33 cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 14-cent drop over the last week to $3.10. In Illinois the current average for gas is at $3.54, which is a drop of 6 cents from this point last week, and 6 cents above the national average. Lake County saw a 7 cent drop to $3.50.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-3-23)

K-Town Report