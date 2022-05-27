AAA: State Line Gas Prices Show Little Movement Ahead of Holiday Weekend

(Chicago, IL) After 5 straight weeks of large increases, prices at the pumps showed little movement on either side of the state line ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. AAA says the current average price for gas in Illinois is $4.96, down one penny from last week, but still 36-cents above the national average. Lake County saw a 2-cent drop, but still remains above 5-dollars a gallon at $5.05. In Wisconsin, prices increased by 2-cents to a statewide average of $4.34, but remained 26-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 6-cent drop to $4.50.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-27-22)