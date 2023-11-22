AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

AAA: Thanksgiving Gas Prices Continue Downward Trend

November 22, 2023 5:28AM CST
(Milwaukee, WI) As we head into the long Thanksgiving weekend, AAA says gas prices have continued to head south. The average for a gallon of gas in Wisconsin currently runs 3-dollars even, a drop of 9-cents from this point last week. Kenosha County has seen a 6-cent drop to $3.02. In Illinois, the current average for a gallon of gas sits at $3.46…which is down about 7 cents from this point last week. Lake County has seen a drop of 13-cents to $3.41.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-2-23)

