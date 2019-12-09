Aaron Jones leads Packers past Washington, 20-15

GREEN BAY, WI (AP)—Aaron Jones rushed for a season-high 134 yards and a score, Aaron Rodgers threw for 195 yards, and the Green Bay Packers did enough to beat the Washington Redskins 20-15 Sunday.

Jones finished with 16 carries and had his third 100-yard rushing game of the season.

Jones also made six catches for 58 yards. Adrian Peterson became the sixth back in NFL history to reach the 14,000-yard mark. He ran for 76 yards and a score.

Dwayne Haskins completed 16 of 27 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown.