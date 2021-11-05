Aaron Rodgers Admits to taking Ivermectin to Treat COVID

Despite health officials’ warnings against using ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, Aaron Rodgers admits he took the animal dewormer anyway — and he feels a lot better.

The Packers quarterback made the revelation Friday, saying he decided to try the controversial COVID cocktail after speaking to outspoken radio host Joe Rogan. “I’ve consulted with a now-good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got COVID and I’ve been doing a lot of the stuff that he recommended in his podcasts and on the phone to me,” Rodgers says.

Despite originally claiming he’d been “immunized” against the virus, Rodgers now says he actually meant he’d taken natural steps to boost his immune system. “I’ve been taking monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc, vitamin C and D, and HCQ,” the 37-year-old says. “And I feel pretty incredible.”