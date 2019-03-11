AARP Offers Free Tax Service

KENOSHA, WI–We’re just over a month away from Tax Day and if you’ve yet to file there is help for you. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers are providing free tax-filing services in communities across the state. Sam Wilson, state director of AARP Wisconsin, says all Tax-Aide volunteers are I-R-S certified and trained in the latest tax code updates, so they can help identify potential tax credits.

The Tax Aide is available at several locations around the area including the Kenosha Senior Center and the Zion-Benton Public Library. You can find a complete list of locations by clicking here

Audio courtesy of Wisconsin News Connection