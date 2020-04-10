Absentee Ballots Unaccounted For

The U.S. Postal Service and election officials are searching for answers about why an untold number of absentee ballots never made it to voters in Wisconsin who didn’t want to risk contracting the coronavirus by voting at the polls in the state’s presidential primary. Under a Monday ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, all absentee ballots sent to voters had to be postmarked by Tuesday’s election to be counted. But many voters said they never got the ballots by the election. It’s unknown how many voters were affected, but reports have come from around the state.