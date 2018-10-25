Accident Closes I-94

RACINE WI–One person is dead and another injured in a crash that involved two semis. The accident happened around 3:40 this morning on I-94 just south of Highway 11. The Racine County Sheriff’s Department reports that the accident occurred after one of the semis was pulled over with a flat tire.

A second truck struck the stopped vehicle, flipping the disabled semi on its side, and blocking both of the northbound lanes after it came to rest. The driver of the striking truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to a Racine hospital. That person’s condition is unknown.

Traffic is still being diverted from both directions of the highway as investigators and clean up crews continue their work. Use of alternative route is encouraged.

5 AM: Crews are on the scene this morning of a major accident that happened in the northbound lanes of I-94 and has shut down the highway in both directions from Highway E in Kenosha County to Highway 11 in Racine County. Northbound traffic is being diverted to Highway 20.

Preliminary reports indicate that at least one semi truck was involved in the crash that happened around 4 AM, with the truck rolling over. Few other details are known.

Motorists are asked to use an alternative route. It’s unknown if there are any injuries.