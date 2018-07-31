Accomplice in Mackay Murder Pleads Guilty

KENOSHA, WI–The alleged accomplice in the Olivia Mackay murder has pleaded guilty. 18 year old Jamari Cook admitted to helping Daniel Tate hide her body after Tate strangled her to death on a Kenosha beach. Her body was found-in a wooded area in Mt Pleasant-days later.

As part of the plea deal he could get a reduced sentence. He could face more than a decade in prison but it will likely be less as he cooperated with prosecutors in Tate’s trial.

Cook also pleaded guilty to stealing Mackay’s car after they dumped her body. Tate was found guilty of her murder last month. He’ll be sentenced next month. Cook will sentenced in September.