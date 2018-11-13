Accusations Against Cardinali Dropped

KENOSHA, WI–The case against a Kenosha County Board Supervisor accused of harassing a woman has been dismissed. 22 year old Joe Cardinal was the subject of a temporary restraining order in August by a woman who said that Cardinal repeatedly called and left voicemails for the woman and frequently sent her text messages.

She also alleged her confronted her said that he was watching her and making false accusations against her to her employer-which at the time was the Randy Bryce campaign. However after a delay until after the midterm elections, the case was dismissed at a hearing Monday without prejudice.

In a statement to WLIP News, Cardinali said that he was happy to be “vindicated by the truth.”

Additionally flyers highlighting the the accusations against Cardinali, and listing local leaders that endorsed him that were circulated around Kenosha are being investigated for possibly violating election law.