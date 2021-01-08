Activists in Kenosha move carefully after US Capitol chaos

credit: Lou Rugani

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The chaotic protests that some feared would return to Kenosha after a prosecutor decided this week not to charge a police officer who shot a Black man in the back haven’t materialized.

Activists say they are moving carefully after extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol. Demonstrators took to the streets in Kenosha in August after a white officer shot Jacob Blake during a domestic incident and left him paralyzed.

Two people were shot to death and hundreds were arrested.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Tuesday he won’t file charges against the officer. Activists’ next organized protest is Monday.