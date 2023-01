Actor Kevin Spacey Denies 7 More Sex Offense Charges In UK

LONDON (AP) – Actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded innocent to seven further sex offenses in Britain, which bring the number of charges the Hollywood star faces in the U.K. to 12.

Spacey, a double Academy Award winner, has already pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted three men between 2004 and 2015 when he was the artistic director at the Old Vic theater in London.

He appeared via video-link in a London courtroom on Friday.

Spacey now faces a dozen charges relating to four men between 2001 and 2013.