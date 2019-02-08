Additional Charges in Massive Drug Bust

Additional charges have been filed in connection to the Pleasant Prairie home that was at the center of an alleged drug trafficking operation. 24 year old Sydney Bebo is accused of selling drugs including marijuana, meth, and cocaine. She is in jail on a probation hold from an earlier case involving a fatal crash in 2018.

Inside the house at 8600 Old Green Bay Road, the meth found was worth over $28,000 and investigators discovered $78,000 in cash. The other person on the home’s lease, Joey Del Real was charged last month in connection to the case. Bebo is charged with several felonies and is due in court next week.