Advocates sue DNR over water records for Foxconn diversion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An environmental law center is suing the state Department of Natural Resources over the agency’s refusal to hand over records related to diverting Lake Michigan water for a new Foxconn Technology Group plant.

Midwest Environmental Advocates in May challenged DNR approval of a city of Racine request to pull millions of gallons from the lake daily for the plant.

MEA filed a lawsuit Dec. 3 alleging the DNR hasn’t fully complied with an August request for records relating to the diversion. The DNR supplied some records in October but withheld others, saying they were protected under attorney-client privilege or they were drafts.

The lawsuit demands a judge either order the records released or confirm they’re drafts or attorney-client privilege applies.

DNR spokesman Jim Dick declined comment.

