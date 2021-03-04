Aerial Patrols To Monitor I-94 Thursday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–If you’re on the roads today you may want to tap the brakes and look up.

The Wisconsin State Patrol has aerial patrols over Kenosha County today keeping an eye out for speeders and reckless drivers-especially on I-94. The patrols in the sky will radio to squads on the ground when such drivers are detected.

The State Patrol says the purpose of the sky high patrols is not to write more tickets but to have drivers take to the roads safely. The extra patrols are funded through a federal grant.