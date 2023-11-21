African Serval Cat Dies After Escape, Capture in Vernon Hills

(Vernon Hills, IL) A wild cat that had broken free from it’s pen in Vernon Hills is dead. Police say at some point over the weekend, they began receiving calls about a possible African Serval cat roaming the Grosse Pointe neighborhood. Law enforcement and the Illinois DNR researched the cat, and eventually found it, along with the animal’s owner. They worked together to capture the animal, but during that process it suffered injuries that led to its death. Officials say while keeping a Serval cat is not illegal in Illinois…the keeping of wild animals as pets is done at your own risk, and to the possible risk of others.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-21-23)