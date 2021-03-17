After 2020’s Canceled Schedule, Ravinia Returning in July

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-17-21)

After canceling it’s entire 2020 schedule, Ravinia is set to return to live performances this summer. The Highland Park outdoor venue announced that they are planning to start their schedule at some point in July. Outside of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, no acts have been announced at this point. Ravinia officials say there will be restrictions, as with everything else related to the Coronavirus pandemic, but that they have enough room to promote proper distancing…and plan to have other, science-based safety methods in place.

For more information on the return, visit: https://www.ravinia.org/Page/Returning-In-2021