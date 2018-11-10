After life politics, Wisconsin’s Walker must ask ‘Now what?’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — When Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker leaves office in January he faces being out of work, and off the government payroll, for the first time in more than a quarter-century.

He’s not yet said what he plans to do next, but at 51 there’s plenty of time for Walker to mount a political comeback. Or, as he hinted on the campaign trail, go in a completely different direction and join the ministry like his father did.

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson says Walker has to consider all options. But Thompson says, “first he has to get over the pain of losing.”

Walker has been in elected office since 1993 when he was 25.

His entire life has been focused on climbing the political ladder. He was seeking a third term when Democrat Tony Evers beat him Tuesday.