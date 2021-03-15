After Months of Delay Fuller Trial Begins

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The trial of the Kenosha teen accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in her bedroom opened Monday.

17 year old Martice Fuller allegedly shot and killed Kaylie Juga nearly two years ago after sneaking into her home. He also allegedly shot and injured her mother. He was arrested after escaping the scene and turning himself in.

After jury selection, both the prosecution and the defense gave their opening statements before witness testimony began. Several pieces of evidence were also entered into the record.

The trial continues today and is expected to last through at least the rest of the week. The start of the trial was delayed several times due to alleged jury tampering and the coronavirus pandemic.