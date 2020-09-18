Alcohol, Speed Thought to be Factors in Motorcycle Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Alcohol and speed were the main factors in a motorcycle crash that happened this week.

That’s according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department which responded to the crash near the 11-thousand block of Highway B Wednesday evening just before 9 PM.

Upon arriving, first responders found a 28 year old Twin Lakes man in a ditch with life threatening injuries. He was flown by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

His condition is not known and his identity has not been released. No other vehicles were involved but no other details about the crash have been released.