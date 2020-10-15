Events
K-Town Report
Shows
Community Calendar
Studio East
Kenosha WX
WLIP Sports
What’s Up!
Contests
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Wake Up Kenosha w/Bill & Pete
Ald. David Bogdala 10/15/20
Oct 15, 2020 @ 9:50am
David Bogdala with an update on the city’s proposed changes to the cabaret license law.
https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Bogdala-10-15.mp3
Kenosha's Radio Station
Events
K-Town Report
Shows
Community Calendar
Studio East
Kenosha WX
WLIP Sports
What’s Up!
Contests
Contact
Show Schedule
SOCIAL