Alderman John Fox Resigns

Citing family reasons, Kenosha 2nd district Alderman John Fox announced his resignation Friday.

Fox announced his resignation in a letter to Mayor John Antaramian.

Fox wrote: “My commitment to my family has intensified and I do not have enough time to take care of my family and my constituents as they deserve. I have enjoyed working with you the past three years and I think the City is on strong footing with great leadership; and it will continue to progress.”

The process to find Ald. Fox’s replacement will begin after the City Council officially receives the resignation at its Feb 20th meeting.

