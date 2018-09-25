Alderwoman faces contempt of court in records case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge could decide during a secret hearing that an alderwoman is in contempt for complaining about his decision to seal her open records lawsuit.

Racine Alderwoman Sandy Weidner says City Attorney Scott Letteney last year asked the city’s Ethics Board to review emails Weidner sent to constituents, saying they contained confidential information.

Weidner sued, demanding copies of the emails. She says Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz sealed the case in February and in April ruled some of the emails are confidential but some aren’t.

Weidner told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last week that she couldn’t believe the judge would seal an open records case. Now she’s scheduled to appear at a closed hearing Tuesday where Gasiorkiewicz could decide to hold her in contempt.

The judge’s clerk didn’t return a message.