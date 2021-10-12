Alex Hook Headed Home From Hospital This Week

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County boy who was severely injured in a freak accident last month is headed home this week.

Alex Hook’s family made the announcement this weekend while acknowledging that the six year old has many medical hurdles ahead of him. He still can’t walk on his own and needs a helmet to protect his head which was injured by a flying piece of metal while at recess.

The family says that skull implant surgery is scheduled for sometime next month if he remains stable.

A Go Fund Me page remains active and has collected over 180-thousand dollars as of this morning-with a goal of 250-thousand dollars.