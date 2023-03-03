Alex Murdaugh Convicted Of Murder In Shootings Of Wife, Son

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and son.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Murdaugh guilty of two counts of murder Thursday.

The tangled case chronicled the unraveling of a powerful Southern family with tales of privilege, greed and addiction.

Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison without parole when he is sentenced.

The once-prominent lawyer also faces about 100 other charges ranging from theft to insurance fraud.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed near dog kennels on their sprawling rural property on June 7, 2021.