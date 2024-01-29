Alex Murdaugh Is Denied New Double-Murder Trial After Judge Hears Jury Tampering Allegations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina judge has denied Alex Murdaugh bid for a new double-murder trial after hearing allegations that jury tampering influenced the guilty verdict.

Judge Jean Toal ruled that even if Colleton County Clerk Becky Hill did tell jurors to watch Murdaugh’s actions and body language on the stand, the defense failed to prove that such comments directly influenced their decision to find him guilty.

All 12 said they stand by their guilty verdicts, and all but one said they weren’t influenced by anything the clerk might have said.

The disbarred attorney and admitted thief is serving a life sentence for killing his wife and son.