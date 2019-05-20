All Saints to Close North Campus

KENOSHA, WI–Parent meetings are scheduled for Monday night dealing with closure of one the All Saints School campuses.

In a letter to parents last week, school officials say they will merge the campus on 22nd Ave-the former Holy Rosary School-with campus on 39th Avenue adjacent to St Mary Parish. The merger expects to save All Saints 90-thousand dollars a year in operational costs.

Job loses and waiting lists for some grades are expected. It’s unclear what will happen with the soon to be empty building which could still be used for some school functions. Low enrollment and financial troubles have plagued Catholic Schools in Kenosha which led to the 2011 merger of four schools that created All Saints.

Lower enrollment at both public and private schools has been a concern in the Kenosha area for several years.