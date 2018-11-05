All SEC Team Honors Revealed

KENOSHA, WI–All Southeast Conference teams were announced this weekend. Three Kenosha players earned first team honors including senior quarterback Alex Jarvis and senior offensive lineman Ben Jansen from Indian Trail and senior defensive lineman Alejandro Contreras from Bradford.

Second team honors were given to JheVeon St Julian, Ben Haigh, Jaylen Grant, Connor Fanrich, Leo Kiser, and Jake Laurent from Indian Trail, Vinnie Watring, Justin Dierckens, Jayden Boero, and Tamarius Harvey from Tremper, and Jake Lampe from Bradford.

Quinn Stulo from Oak Creek won Offensive Player of the Year while Stephon Chapman won Defensive Player of the Year. Coach of the Year Honors will be shared by Louis Brown from Franklin and Joel Paar from Oak Creek.

 

This story has been changed to give the full list of Kenosha student-athletes named to the All SEC Football second team. 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Brady, Patriots beat Rodgers, Packers 31-17 Chicago Bears rout turnover-prone Buffalo Bills 41-9 Bucks Set Record in Rout of Kings Millsap’s putback gives Nuggets 108-107 win over Bulls in OT Virtanen scores twice as Canucks beat Blackhawks 4-2 Packers Trade Montgomery; Clinton-Dix
Comments