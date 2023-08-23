Alleged Drug Trafficker Arrested and Charged After Lake County Search Warrant

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is behind bars after being arrested for alleged drug trafficking. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group says a search warrant was served this week, after a long-term investigation into Eldridge Ingram. Inside his residence, detectives reportedly found large amounts of crack and powder cocaine, cannabis, and illegally obtained prescription pills, as well as packaging equipment, two handguns and ammunition. The 41-year-old Ingram now faces class X felony counts of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance and being an armed habitual criminal. He’s also facing 7 other felony charges. Bond was set at 1-million-dollars with a September 21st court date.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-23-23)