Alleged Shooter to Undergo Competency Hearing

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI–The Pleasant Prairie man accused of shooting a teen and taking items from him will under undergo a competency hearing. 19 year old Justin Stapleton allegedly shot his 15 year old victim on October 22 while he was in his home in a trailer park on 88th avenue in Pleasant Prairie.

The Indian Trail student was shot in his face, abdomen and spine, as well as being hit in his left shoulder, arm, and leg. Prior to the shooting Stapleton allegedly demanded items from the teen at gunpoint, which the victim turned over. That’s when the shooting began. Stapleton was arrested at his home nearby the shooting a short time after emergency crews reached the scene.

The teen is reportedly still hospitalized. At a hearing Wednesday, Stapleton’s attorney requested the competency hearing which will be conducted later this month. Authorities believe that the shooting was an isolated incident and was not gang related.